Cop suspended for demanding bribe

The step comes a week after a complaint was registered based on three recorded mobile phone calls allegedly involving Loni police station additional incharge B K Tripathi, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI. In the first recording, the complainant was being asked to bring bottles of liquor.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 17-11-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 22:46 IST
A police officer in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district has been suspended and an inquiry ordered after he allegedly demanded a bribe, police said on Tuesday. The step comes a week after a complaint was registered based on three recorded mobile phone calls allegedly involving Loni police station additional incharge B K Tripathi, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani told PTI.

In the first recording, the complainant was being asked to bring bottles of liquor. In the second recording, he was being asked to provide Rs 1 lakh for being penalised under Section 151 of the CrPC. Otherwise, he was threatened that he would sent to jail after lodging a case. In the third recording, the caller is using filthy language, police said. An inquiry prima facie revealed that that allegations levelled against Tripathi are true. On the basis of the report, the officer has been suspended and a departmental inquiry initiated, based on which further action will be initiated, the SSP said. PTI CORR HMB

