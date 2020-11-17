Thane: 2 boys injured in septic tank explosion

Thane: 2 boys injured in septic tank explosionPTI | Thane | Updated: 17-11-2020 22:48 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 22:48 IST
Two boys in the 8-12 age groupwere injured in an explosion in a septic tank in a residentialcolony in Thane city on Tuesday night, an official said
Thane Municipal Corporation official Santosh Kadamsaid the incident took place near a building in DharamveerNagar locality
"Aryan Gurav (12) and Vihan Vichare (8) have sustainedsevere burn injuries and are hospitalized," he said.
