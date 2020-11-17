Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amit Shah to dedicate reservoir for Chennai, lay foundation

Besides the phase II project of Chennai Metro Rail, Shah would also lay the foundation stones for the Coimbatore- Avinashi elevated expressway project, Indian Oil Corporation's petroleum terminal at Vallur and a Rs 1400 crore Lube Plant at Amullaivoyal among others, the release said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-11-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 22:49 IST
Amit Shah to dedicate reservoir for Chennai, lay foundation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will dedicate the Rs 380 crore Thervoy Kandigai reservoir in neighbouring Tiruvallur district, and lay the foundation stones for a slew of infrastructure projects worth over Rs 67,000 crore during his visit here on Saturday. Also, Shah will lay the foundation stone for the phase II of Chennai Metro Rail at an estimated cost of Rs 61,843 crore at a function here in which chief minister K Palaniswami would preside, an official release said on Tuesday.

Deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam, ministers and officials would participate in the event. The much-delayed reservoir in Tiruvallur district, formed by combining two lakes-- Thervoy Kandigai and Kannankottai, is expected to meet Chennai's additional requirement for drinking water.

Spread across 1,495 acres, it will serve as the fifth reservoir for the city and may help avert drought-like situation. It would facilitate the supply of 65 million litres a day (MLD) water to the city and the project will raise the combined storage of water in the lakes feeding the metro by 1,000 mcft, a Public Works Department (PWD) official said.

At present the four main reservoirs--Poondi, Cholavaram, Redhills and Chembarambakkam have a total storage capacity of 11,257 mcft. Besides the phase II project of Chennai Metro Rail, Shah would also lay the foundation stones for the Coimbatore- Avinashi elevated expressway project, Indian Oil Corporation's petroleum terminal at Vallur and a Rs 1400 crore Lube Plant at Amullaivoyal among others, the release said.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

Lee Min Ho close to achieving yet another feat that justifies his popularity

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Financially troubled startup helped power Trump campaign

President Donald Trumps 2020 reelection campaign was powered by a cell phone app that allowed staff to monitor the movements of his millions of supporters, and offered intimate access to their social networks. While the campaign may be wind...

U.S. Senate vote on Fed nominee Shelton in doubt as Grassley quarantines

The exposure of another Republican senator to the coronavirus raised doubts on Tuesday about the U.S. Senates vote on Republican President Donald Trumps controversial pick for the Federal Reserve, former economic adviser Judy Shelton.U.S. R...

Two officials of power distribution company in Telangana arrested for corruption

Two officials of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited TSSPDCL, Keesara, Ranga Reddy were arrested for alleged corruption on Tuesday. According to a press statement from Anti Corruption Bureau Hyderabad, D.Vijayender R...

Uttarakhand Police transfers rape case against BJP MLA from Dehradun to Pauri

Uttarakhand Police on Tuesday informed that the rape case registered against BJP MLA Mahesh Negi has now been transferred from Dehradun to Pauris women police station. Police took this action after a charge sheet was filed against the victi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020