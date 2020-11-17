Maharashtra Guv Koshyari approaches SC challenging notice by Uttarakhand HC

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari approached the Supreme Court challenging the issuance of notice by Uttarakhand High Court on a petition seeking to initiate contempt proceedings against him for not paying the market rent of a government bungalow allocated to him as a former Chief Minister. A petition filed before the Uttarakhand High Court, alleged that Maharashtra Governor, Koshyari, has till date not paid the market rent for a government bungalow allocated to him as a former Chief Minister.

Acting on this petition, the Uttarakhand High Court had on October 20, 2020, sought Maharashtra Governor, Koshyari's reply for starting a contempt proceeding against him for his failure to follow a court order to pay market rent for a government bungalow allocated to him as a former Chief Minister. This order of the Uttarakhand High Court of October 20, 2020, was challenged by Koshyari before the Supreme Court on Tuesday and he sought a direction from the Apex Court to stay on further proceedings of the contempt case pending before the Uttarakhand High Court at Nainital.

Koshyari, in his petition, also sought that the Apex Court should also grant special leave to him to file the appeal against the judgement of May 03, 2019, order of the Uttarakhand High Court. The plea filed before the Uttarakhand High Court, accused the former Chief Minister of committing "willful non-compliance" of the State HC's May 3, 2019 order asking him to pay the market rent of the bungalow occupied by him as former Chief Minister within six months of the direction.

Koshyari served as second Chief Minister of Uttarakhand (formerly Uttaranchal) from 2001 to 2002. (ANI)