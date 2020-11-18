Rockets fall inside Baghdad's Green Zone, no casualties, police sources say

Rockets fall inside Baghdad's Green Zone, no casualties, police sources sayReuters | Baghdad | Updated: 18-11-2020 01:24 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 01:24 IST
Katyusha rockets landed in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, Iraqi police sources said on Tuesday.
Sirens blasted from the U.S. embassy inside the zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions. One security source said at least four rockets were fired and some of them landed near the U.S. embassy.
