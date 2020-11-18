Australia trade minister does not expect swift change in US/China relations under Biden

Australia does not expect a swift change in trade relations between China and the United States under President-elect Joe Biden, Australian trade minister Simon Birmingham said on Wednesday. "The U.S.-China relationship is clearly one that has been through quite a tumultuous period," Birmingham said at a virtual forum hosted by The Australian newspaper.

"The types of tariffs we've had are unlikely to see some sort of swift change or move. What we would hope and expect is that there might be some greater elements of consistency or predictability." Birmingham added that he hoped Washington would support a speedy resolution of delays that have left the World Trade Organization without a director general.