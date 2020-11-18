Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 has not prevented some countries from supporting cross-border terrorism: India

The COVID-19 pandemic has not prevented some countries from supporting cross-border terrorism and spreading religious hatred, India has said at the UN, in an apparent reference to Pakistan, asserting that the United Nations must speak decisively and not take sides among religions or justify terrorism in any way.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 18-11-2020 10:28 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 10:28 IST
COVID-19 has not prevented some countries from supporting cross-border terrorism: India

The COVID-19 pandemic has not prevented some countries from supporting cross-border terrorism and spreading religious hatred, India has said at the UN, in an apparent reference to Pakistan, asserting that the United Nations must speak decisively and not take sides among religions or justify terrorism in any way. India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador T S Tirumurti, said on Tuesday that India condemns all forms of anti-semitism and all forms of discrimination on religious grounds anywhere in the world.

"We now have countries taking advantage of the ongoing pandemic and spreading divisive hatred to other parts of the world on the basis of religion. COVID has not prevented them from supporting cross-border terrorism to kill innocent people and spread religious hatred,” he said, without naming any country. Tirumurti said India calls on those countries to stop spreading anti-semitism and hatred and stop dividing the world on the basis of religion.

"We ask them to look inwards to promote harmony within their own societies, stop sectarian violence and ensure the protection of minorities. We believe it is important for the United Nations to speak decisively and not take sides with one group of religions vis-a-vis the others or justify terrorism in any way," he said. Tirumurti was addressing the virtual high-level event by World Jewish Congress on combating anti-semitism.

India co-sponsored the online side event, which was held in partnership with the Permanent Mission of the Germany to the UN in collaboration with Albania, Argentina, Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Israel, Romania, Slovakia and Uruguay. He said India is a country which is home to all major religions of the world and is a nation that has given birth to several religions -- the most prominent of them being Hinduism, Buddhism, Sikhism and Jainism.

"I also come from a country which does not have any trace of anti-semitism,” Tirumurti said, highlighting India’s thriving Jewish community that goes back more than 2,000 years. He said the Jewish community is an integral part of the pluralistic fabric of India, and it has enriched this fabric as much as any other community.

"In this river called Indian civilization, every faith and every denomination is embraced in the framework of our democratic structure, pluralism, harmony and mutual acceptance,” the Indian diplomat said. Tirumurti also highlighted the numerous milestones over the period of 2,000 years of Jewish community in India -- from the Jewish community being granted sanctuary by the Hindu Maharaja of Cochin Rama Varma in Kerala when it faced persecution from some European powers in the 16th century and the King of Jamnagar Maharaja Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja who in 1942 provided refuge and protection to more than 1,000 Polish children, including Jewish children when they were denied entry by other countries, bringing them up as his own.

He also spoke about the “dastardly" Mumbai terror attacks in November 2008 carried out by Pakistani terrorists. Tirumurti said the whole of India prayed for baby Moshe Holtzberg, who was saved by his Indian caregiver, Sandra Samuel, when terrorists stormed Nariman House and killed the little baby’s father Rabbi Gavriel and mother Rivka, who was five months pregnant at the time.

He added that there are many well known Jewish-Indians who have distinguished themselves in all walks of life, including General J F R Jacob, a national hero in India who led the Eastern Command of the Indian Army during India's victory in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. The World Jewish Congress held the high-level online event on the role of the UN in combating antisemitism as a side event to the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Antisemitism poses a threat to democratic values, peace and stability, and the World Jewish Congress has long worked with the United Nations to ensure that the fight against antisemitism is a priority of the UN's human rights agenda, it said in a statement..

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

Microsoft Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3 now available in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan resorts to unprovoked firing in J-K's Samba

Pakistan resorted to unprovoked heavy firing using mortars and heavy machine guns in the Samba sector. The firing started around 9 pm on Tuesday night and continued till 4 am this morning.The BSF retaliated strongly. No casualties have been...

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures retreat as coronavirus cases spike

The SP 500 and the Dow were set to open lower on Tuesday, retreating from record closing highs a day earlier as more U.S. states took measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3 as Tesla Incs shares soared 12....

INSIGHT-From 'haves' to 'have-nots': how COVID-19 is swelling UK's subprime ranks

One morning, after years of financial prudence and solid creditworthiness, you wake up and its all gone. Youre no longer worthy. Youre a risk. In fact, youre sub-prime. That is the fate facing thousands of Britons who, often for no fault of...

'Tom and Jerry' trailer revives animated characters for live-action film

Warners Bros. Pictures has recently unveiled the trailer of the upcoming Tom and Jerry movie which is scheduled for a 2021 theatrical premiere. According to Variety, the titular characters are animated in similar styles like the original te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020