Army officer injured in accidental grenade blast in J&K's Poonch

Army officer injured in accidental grenade blast in J&K's PoonchPTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-11-2020 11:03 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 11:03 IST
An Army officer was injured in an accidental grenade blast along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Wednesday, defence sources said. The captain suffered minor injuries and was shifted to the Army hospital in Rajouri for treatment, they said
The blast took place at a forward post along the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakote sector, they added.
