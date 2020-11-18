Pak Rangers target border posts along IB in JK's Kathua
The cross-border firing in the border outpost areas of Satpal, Manyari, Karol Krishna and Gurnam started at 9:10 pm on Tuesday, prompting strong and effective retaliation from the Border Security Force (BSF), the officials said. The exchange of fire between the two sides continued till 4.30 am on Wednesday.PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-11-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 11:55 IST
Pakistani Rangers opened fire on forward posts and hamlets along the International Border in Hiranagar sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said on Wednesday. The cross-border firing in the border outpost areas of Satpal, Manyari, Karol Krishna and Gurnam started at 9:10 pm on Tuesday, prompting strong and effective retaliation from the Border Security Force (BSF), the officials said.
The exchange of fire between the two sides continued till 4.30 am on Wednesday. A few houses suffered damage in the firing that triggered panic among border residents who were forced to spend the night in underground bunkers.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistani
- Manyari
- Karol Krishna