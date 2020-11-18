Left Menu
Development News Edition

British minister defends multi-million pound PPE deals after critical audit

Britain's Business Secretary Alok Sharma refused to apologise for a lack of transparency in spending millions of pounds of tax-payer money to secure personal protection equipment, saying the government was under huge pressure to supply the front line. "The NAO (National Audit Office) report has acknowledged that we had to do things at a great deal of pace," he told BBC television.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-11-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 13:31 IST
British minister defends multi-million pound PPE deals after critical audit
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@AlokSharma_RDG)

Britain's Business Secretary Alok Sharma refused to apologise for a lack of transparency in spending millions of pounds of tax-payer money to secure personal protection equipment, saying the government was under huge pressure to supply the front line.

"The NAO (National Audit Office) report has acknowledged that we had to do things at a great deal of pace," he told BBC television. "The key pressure was to get PPE. We had to do an enormous amount, work very fast to secure the PPE and that's what we did."

The NAO said there had been a lack of transparency and a failure to explain why certain suppliers were chosen, or how any conflict of interest was dealt with, over 18 billion pounds ($24 billion) in procurement deals made between March and the end of July, often with no competition.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Health News Roundup: Coronavirus cases in India drop to lowest since mid-July; WHO reports 65 staff infections since pandemic began and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

District admn bans sea bathing at Pentha beach

The Kendrapara district administration on Wednesday enforced prohibitory orders under section 144 Crpc banning sea bathing along the 1.5 km long Pentha beach, a favourite destination for tourists. The pristine beach has turned unsafe for hu...

Sebi amends guidelines on preferential allotment by listed InvITs

Markets regulator Sebi has tweaked its framework pertaining to allotment of units by emerging investment vehicle InvIT on a preferential basis. The preferential issue of units would not be made to any person who has sold or transferred any ...

Microsoft introduces Dynamics 365 Project Operations in India

Microsoft on Wednesday announced the general availability of its Dynamics 365 Project Operations solution in India, which will enable service organizations to enhance project management. The solution has been developed to help service-based...

GRAPHIC-Rate cut bets melt as vaccines boost economy hopes

Expectations of interest rate cuts in some of the worlds biggest economies have melted within the space of a month on hopes a successful coronavirus vaccine will fuel a growth bounceback next year.As recently as Oct. 20, markets were pricin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020