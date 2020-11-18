Left Menu
Pak, ISI agents associated with 'love jihad', conspire to convert Sita to Rubiya: MP Assembly pro-tem Speaker

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 18-11-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 15:37 IST
Rameshwar Sharma speaking to ANI in Bhopal on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma on Wednesday said that Pakistan and ISI agents are associated with "love jihad" and conspire to convert Sita to Rubiya and lauded the state government for bringing a strict law against it. "Madhya Pradesh government has taken a good decision to make strict law against love jihad. I have said that there should be a provision of 10 years imprisonment. Pakistan and ISI agents are associated with it and conspire to convert Sita to Rubiya," Sharma told ANI.

"How long will we let Sita become Rubiya, how long will we let Sita die? India and Madhya Pradesh should respect women. Show me true love like Nargis and Sunil Dutt. Tell me how many Nargis married Sunil Dutt? So now there will be strict law which will make criminals live in fear," he said. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday said that the state government will bring a bill against 'love jihad' in the next Assembly session that will have the provision of five years of rigorous imprisonment.

"One word ' Love Jihad' is doing rounds. We are making preparations to introduce the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Bill, 2020 in Assembly. It will have provision for five years of rigorous imprisonment against those involved in forceful religious conversion and marriage by lure or fraud," Mishra said."We are also proposing that such crimes be declared a cognisable and non-bailable offence. There will be provision to declare marriages taking place forcefully, out of fraud or by tempting someone, for religious conversion, null and void," he said. (ANI)

