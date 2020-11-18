Left Menu
Nizam's grandson files plaint against kin over 35 million pounds fund in UK bank

Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, grandson of seventh Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur, on Tuesday approached Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar and submitted a complaint to him in this regard. In October 2019, a UK court had ruled in favour of India and the Princes while dismissing Pakistan's claim over the funds belonging to the late Nizam that were deposited in a London bank account, settling a over 70-year legal dispute.

18-11-2020
A grandson of the last Nizam of erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad has filed a complaint with police here against some of his relatives alleging that they submitted false and fabricated documents to claim 35 million pounds belonging to the former ruler lying in a bank in Britain. Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, grandson of seventh Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur, on Tuesday approached Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Anjani Kumar and submitted a complaint to him in this regard.

In October 2019, a UK court had ruled in favour of India and the Princes while dismissing Pakistan's claim over the funds belonging to the late Nizam that were deposited in a London bank account, settling a over 70-year legal dispute. The Nizam's descendants, Prince Mukarram Jah the titular eighth Nizam of Hyderabad and his younger brother Prince Muffakham Jah, had joined hands with the Indian government in the legal battle against the Pakistan government over around GBP 35 million lying with NatWest Bank plc in London.

In the complaint, Nawab Najaf Ali Khan sought registration of case against Mukarram Jah, his ex-wife Esra Birgen Jah, also holder of his General Power of Attorney (GPA), his son Azmath Jah and his brother Prince Muffakham Jah. Najaf Ali Khan in a press release alleged that an invalid Certificate of Succession was submitted in the UK court in the Nizam's fund case.

Mukarram Jah and three other family members had "fraudulently" used the certificate in order to cause wrongful gain to themselves and resulting in loss to rest of the legal heirs of the late Nizam of Hyderabad. "This Certificate dated February 27, 1967 was issued to Mukarram Jah by the Union Government as sole successor to the Nizam VII.

We informed the Commissioner that after the 26th amendment to the Constitution in 1971 by the insertion of Article 363A, this Certificate had become null and void and hence ultra-vires to the Constitution," Najaf Ali Khan said. According to him, Prince Mukarram Jah was no longer a ruler of Hyderabad, in succession to the VII Nizam, and he is like any ordinary citizen. Therefore the personal law of inheritance is applicable for the matter of inheritance.

Najaf Ali Khan told PTI on Wednesday that the Police Commissioner said he will forward the complaint to his legal team. "It is a violation of Constitution of India and a serious offence," he alleged. However, the Hyderabad Police Commissioner could not be reached for his comments over the complaint.

Najaf Ali Khan also requested the police to provide security to him and his family members stating that they were receiving threats..

