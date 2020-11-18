Left Menu
Development News Edition

Additional ICU beds will be made available in next few days: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Amid rising cases of COVID-19, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that steps had been taken to provide around 1,400 more ICU beds in the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 19:04 IST
Additional ICU beds will be made available in next few days: Delhi CM Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaking to reporters on Wednesday. . Image Credit: ANI

Amid rising cases of COVID-19, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that steps had been taken to provide around 1,400 more ICU beds in the national capital. Speaking to reporters after visiting Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, Kejriwal said 663 ICU beds will be increased in the hospitals of Delhi in the next few days and the central government has assured to provide 750 more beds at DRDO facility.

"There is an increase in COVID-19 cases in Delhi but there are enough beds available now. There is a shortage of ICU beds but we are looking into it. There are many cases in Delhi, our doctors and health workers are responding to it very well," he said. The Chief Minister said he met doctors and authorities at GTB hospital and was thankful to them that they are increasing 238 ICU beds in GTB hospital.

"This will be accomplished by day after tomorrow. (Delhi) Health Minister has met authorities in other hospitals. We will increase 663 ICU beds in the coming days in hospitals of Delhi government including the GTB Nagar hospital. Centre has assured us 750 additional beds in DRDO facility I am thankful to them. So around 1400 beds will be ready," he added. Asked about the rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Kejriwal said efforts have been made to reduce the number of cases and also to provide timely treatment to patients.

"The cases have increased but if you compare with other big cities of the world when a lot of cases were reported, there was a shortage of beds for there. In Delhi, doctors and nurses have done great work and have managed the situation very well. You won't find patients lying on corridors and on roads in Delhi." Asked about the closing of certain markets, he said no markets were being closed as of now.

"We are not closing any market as of now. We will observe (the situation) in the coming few days and if it is not required, we will not close any market. We have to manage COVID and also secure the livelihood of the people. We have only written to the Centre for permission on closing some markets." The Chief Minister has convened an all-party meeting at 11 am tomorrow to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

India's HIV prevention model can be adopted in many countries: Vardhan

Indias HIV prevention model can be adopted and scaled up in many countries by tailoring the targeted interventions programme as per local settings and can also be replicated in other prevention and disease control initiatives, Union Health ...

Madhya Pradesh to have `cow cabinet'; first meeting on Nov 22

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has decided to set up a separate cabinet for the protection and promotion of the cow, and its members will be drawn from multiple departments, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Wednesday....

New York settles with NRA over illegal insurance sales deceiving members

The National Rifle Association agreed to a five-year ban on doing insurance business in New York state and will pay a 2.5 million civil fine to settle charges it offered insurance to members without a license and concealed how it routinely ...

'A special day': End of Pfizer trial paves way for a COVID shot this year

Final results from Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine trial showed its shot had a 95 success rate and two months of safety data, paving the way for the drugmaker to apply for an emergency U.S. authorization within days, it said on Wednesday. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020