Additional ICU beds will be made available in next few days: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Amid rising cases of COVID-19, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that steps had been taken to provide around 1,400 more ICU beds in the national capital. Speaking to reporters after visiting Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, Kejriwal said 663 ICU beds will be increased in the hospitals of Delhi in the next few days and the central government has assured to provide 750 more beds at DRDO facility.

"There is an increase in COVID-19 cases in Delhi but there are enough beds available now. There is a shortage of ICU beds but we are looking into it. There are many cases in Delhi, our doctors and health workers are responding to it very well," he said. The Chief Minister said he met doctors and authorities at GTB hospital and was thankful to them that they are increasing 238 ICU beds in GTB hospital.

"This will be accomplished by day after tomorrow. (Delhi) Health Minister has met authorities in other hospitals. We will increase 663 ICU beds in the coming days in hospitals of Delhi government including the GTB Nagar hospital. Centre has assured us 750 additional beds in DRDO facility I am thankful to them. So around 1400 beds will be ready," he added. Asked about the rise in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Kejriwal said efforts have been made to reduce the number of cases and also to provide timely treatment to patients.

"The cases have increased but if you compare with other big cities of the world when a lot of cases were reported, there was a shortage of beds for there. In Delhi, doctors and nurses have done great work and have managed the situation very well. You won't find patients lying on corridors and on roads in Delhi." Asked about the closing of certain markets, he said no markets were being closed as of now.

"We are not closing any market as of now. We will observe (the situation) in the coming few days and if it is not required, we will not close any market. We have to manage COVID and also secure the livelihood of the people. We have only written to the Centre for permission on closing some markets." The Chief Minister has convened an all-party meeting at 11 am tomorrow to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. (ANI)