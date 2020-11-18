Left Menu
Development News Edition

Judge to review U.S. request to drop drug case against former Mexican defense minister

In a statement on Tuesday, Barr and Gertz said the U.S. Department of Justice provided evidence it has gathered to Mexican authorities, and would support their probe. Cienfuegos' arrest came 10 months after U.S. prosecutors charged Mexico's former top public security chief, Genaro Garcia Luna, with taking bribes to protect the Sinaloa drug cartel once run by drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 18-11-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 20:05 IST
Judge to review U.S. request to drop drug case against former Mexican defense minister

A federal judge was expected on Wednesday to grant a U.S. government request to drop drug corruption charges against former Mexican Defense Minister Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda, to allow Mexican officials to investigate him. U.S. District Judge Carol Bagley Amon in Brooklyn, New York is considering the request after Tuesday's abrupt announcement by U.S. Attorney General William Barr and Mexico Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero that the U.S. case would end.

Cienfuegos, 72, had served as Mexico's defense minister from 2012 to 2018 under former President Enrique Pena Nieto. He was arrested last month in Los Angeles International Airport, becoming the first top Mexican military official taken into U.S. custody for drug-related corruption at home, and pleaded not guilty to drug and money laundering conspiracy charges.

But U.S. prosecutors said "sensitive and important foreign policy considerations" now outweighed the U.S. government's interest in continuing to prosecute Cienfuegos, and therefore their case against him should be dismissed. The prosecutors also said Cienfuegos agreed to return to Mexico if the U.S. charges were dropped.

He has not been charged in Mexico and faces no arrest warrant there. The Mexican government said its case was based entirely on evidence provided by the United States. Amon ordered Acting U.S. Attorney Seth DuCharme to appear at Wednesday's hearing, a rare move.

U.S. prosecutors accused Cienfuegos of abusing the power of his office to protect a faction of the Beltran-Leyva cartel, while ordering operations against rival gangs. While in office, Cienfuegos had worked closely with U.S. counterparts on cross-border criminal matters and was a leading Mexican figure fighting that country's drug war.

His arrest, which Mexico had not been warned about, strained security ties between the two countries and shocked Mexico's security establishment, where Cienfuegos has maintained close ties. Following the arrest, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador threatened to review agreements establishing how U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents operated in the country.

Cienfuegos' case set off a flurry of frantic calls between Barr, DEA Acting Administrator Timothy Shea, and Mexican officials to calm tensions. In a statement on Tuesday, Barr and Gertz said the U.S. Department of Justice provided evidence it has gathered to Mexican authorities, and would support their probe.

Cienfuegos' arrest came 10 months after U.S. prosecutors charged Mexico's former top public security chief, Genaro Garcia Luna, with taking bribes to protect the Sinaloa drug cartel once run by drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. Garcia Luna has pleaded not guilty.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Mathura temple case: Next hearing on December 10

A district court here on Wednesday fixed December 10 as the next date for hearing into a petition seeking the removal of a mosque near a temple which the devouts believe marks the birthplace of Lord Krishna. The court pushed the hearing to ...

Europe has half of world's 4M new virus cases but sees hope

Europe made up almost half of the worlds 4 million new coronavirus cases last week but recorded a nearly 10 per cent fall in infections compared to the week before, thanks in part to strict government lockdown measures that have fanned some...

CM Kejriwal calls all-party meeting on Thursday to discuss Delhi's COVID-19 situation

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called an all-party meeting on Thursday to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, amid rising concern over the recent spike in cases. Opposition parties said that they would raise issues l...

Former Goa governor Mridula Sinha dies; president, VP, PM express condolences

Former Goa governor Mridula Sinha died here on Wednesday, with President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi among the prominent dignitaries paying rich tributes to her while also noting her con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020