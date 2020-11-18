Maha: Two booked for attacking police personnel in Nagpur

A case has been registered against two persons for allegedly attacking a team of policemen with an iron rod and a sharp weapon in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Wednesday. Four policemen were injured in an attack that took place in Kalamna market area late on Tuesday night, an official said.

The accused Samsher Singh Mejarsingh Randhava (24) and Mandeep Singh Suyvirsingh Siddhu (26), both residents of Amritsar, were beating up a 17-year-old boy with sticks when a police team intervened, the official said. The police rescued the teen, who was tied to a truck and beaten up, he said.

Angry about the police's intervention, the accused attacked the team of four policemen with an iron rod and a sharp weapon, the official said. A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), among other relevant provisions of the IPC, Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act was registered against the duo.