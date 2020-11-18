Left Menu
2.68 lakh students opt for transfers to government schools under Andhra CM's Education reforms

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's education reforms have resulted in 2.68 lakh students opting for transfer from private to government schools, said a statement by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 18-11-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 21:35 IST
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's education reforms have resulted in 2.68 lakh students opting for transfer from private to government schools, said a statement by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). A total of 42.46 lakh students have enrolled themselves in Government/Government-aided schools this year, which is 2.68 lakh more than the enrolment figure from 2019, which stood at 39.78 lakh, CMO stated.

The Government's success in reversing the trend can be attributed to a plethora of student/parent-oriented schemes implemented since 2019. Jagananna Ammavodi, Nadu-Nedu and Jaganna Vidya Kanuka form the base of the Government's drive to place Government schools at par with their corporate counterparts, CMO added. "Major infrastructural lapses and negligence of the previous Government led to parents and students in the state of Andhra Pradesh preferring private schools over the Government-run or aided institutions for years now," CMO stated.

Educational reforms undertaken by the present government, since it took over in May 2019 were aimed at reversing this very trend by uplifting the standard of education imparted at Government schools. Statistics reveal that the efforts of the Government in this direction have yielded immaculate results. (ANI)

