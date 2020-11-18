Left Menu
Doctor among three arrested by Mumbai police for kidnapping four-month infant

Mumbai police on Wednesday rescued a four-month-old infant who was kidnapped from a road-side slum in Juhu and arrested three people, including a doctor hailing from Telangana.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 18-11-2020 21:38 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 21:38 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai police on Wednesday rescued a four-month-old infant who was kidnapped from a road-side slum in Juhu and arrested three people, including a doctor hailing from Telangana. "On the night of November 11, a doctor from Telangana, namely Mohammad Nasruddin kidnapped the child from Mumbai and sold it to a couple in Telangana for Rs 4 lakh," a police release said.

The release said there was no eye-witness but investigation based on CCTV footage from the area and interrogation of auto-rickshaw drivers from the area lead to the accused. "Juhu police had formed a team of 25 people in the case and investigated around 250 CCTV footages of the surrounding streets and shops and interrogated close to 50 auto-rickshaw drivers and uncovered the conspiracy," the release said.

It added that along with the doctor, two auto-rickshaw drivers - Ramesh Vyankat and Mahesh Dhamaiya Ditti - have also been arrested. (ANI)

  • Juhu

