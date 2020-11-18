Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra CM directs collectors to complete preparatory work of housing programme

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday directed the collectors to complete the preparatory works to distribute house sites and grounding of the housing programme.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 18-11-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 22:26 IST
Andhra CM directs collectors to complete preparatory work of housing programme
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday interacted with collectors via video conferencing (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday directed the collectors to complete the preparatory work to distribute house sites and grounding of the housing programme. He addressed the district collectors through video conference, CMO informed.

Around 15.10 lakhs house will be taken up for construction under Phase-1 on December 25. Beneficiaries will receive D-form pattas on the same day. CM said that 'Pedalandariki illu'- 'housing for all' will be one of the main flagship programme for the Government under 'Navaratnalu'. He stated that this would boost the state economy and further encourage employment in the urban/rural areas. CM instructed the officials that mapping and geo-tagging of the houses of the selected beneficiaries should be completed by December 10.

Speaking further on the launch of YSR Jagananna Thodu, officials briefed chief minister that around 9.69 lakh beneficiaries have been identified. The scheme is to be launched on November 25. CM instructed the officials to ensure that all the loan accounts of all the sanctioned beneficiaries should be immediately opened. The chief minister directed the district collectors to expedite the completion of material component works like Grama sachivalayam buildings, RBKs, YSR health clinics, YSR pre-primary buildings, and bulk milk cooling units. The district collectors shall monitor the works effectively and ensure progress is achieved, according to the CMO.

Congratulating the district collectors for their leadership during the COVID times, CM directed the collectors to continue focusing on case management to further reduce positive cases and save lives. The Government's target to have 100,000 arogya mitras by the end of this year. Each empanelled public and private hospital will have at least one Arogya Mitra to support beneficiary verification, authentication, query management, grievance redressal, and handling emergency cases. CM directed the officials to complete the recruitment by December 10. (ANI)

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Indian Ambassador meets Nepal Army chief, discusses issues of mutual interest

Indias Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Wednesday met Nepal Army Chief General Purna Chandra Thapa and discussed issues of mutual interest between the two nations. The Nepal Army said in a release that such meetings help deepen the...

Avoid travelling to Delhi, Chandigarh health dept issues advisory

The Chandigarh health department on Wednesday issued an advisory, asking city residents to avoid travelling to Delhi in the wake of rise in COVID-19 cases there. Due to the current surge and steep rise in COVID-10 cases in the national capi...

England will need five days of lockdown for each day relaxed at Christmas - adviser

England will need five extra days of lockdown measures to stop COVID-19 infections spreading for each day they are relaxed over the Christmas period to allow people to see their families, a senior government health adviser has warned. Susan...

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik designates special hospital for frontline Covid-19 workers

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday designated a special hospital for Covid-19 warriors and held a review meeting to take stock of the coronavirus situation in Odisha. In a letter, addressed to the Directorate of Medical Education an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020