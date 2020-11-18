14 apprehended from border locations in WB

Left Menu
Fourteen persons, 11 of them Bangladeshis, were apprehended from different border locations in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, a BSF statement said Wednesday.

Updated: 18-11-2020 22:27 IST
Fourteen persons, 11 of them Bangladeshis, were apprehended from different border locations in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, a BSF statement said Wednesday. BSF troops apprehended 12 intruders, including 10 Bangladeshis, when they tried to cross the international boundary illegally at one point in North 24 Parganas district on November 17, the statement said.

In another incident at Ghojadanga border outpost, one Bangladeshi and an Indian tout were apprehended while trying to cross over to the other side on November 17, the statement said. The apprehended persons, including the 11 Bangladeshis, were handed over to the respective police stations, it added.

