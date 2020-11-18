Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. House Democrats back Pelosi for another term as speaker

The full House still must vote for speaker in early January, when Republicans will put up their own candidate for the job, but are likely to lose since they will be in the minority in the 435-seat chamber. As speaker, Pelosi, 80, sets the agenda in the House and is second in line for the presidency should there be a vacancy.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-11-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 23:24 IST
U.S. House Democrats back Pelosi for another term as speaker

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to keep House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in her job for another two years, despite the Nov. 3 elections in which the party lost seats to Republicans. The full House still must vote for speaker in early January, when Republicans will put up their own candidate for the job, but are likely to lose since they will be in the minority in the 435-seat chamber.

As speaker, Pelosi, 80, sets the agenda in the House and is second in line for the presidency should there be a vacancy. During the closed-door meeting of House Democrats, Pelosi said one of her top priorities will be passing a law enforcement reform bill, along with legislation addressing healthcare and the environment.

"We have the coronavirus here that shows the injustice in our healthcare system that we must address to crush the virus, to honor our heroes, to put money in the pockets of the American people," Pelosi said, according to remarks released by her office. Democrats for months have been at odds with Republicans over a new pandemic aid bill. If the two sides fail to reach an agreement in the next few weeks, it likely will be at the top of the agenda in early 2021.

Also re-elected to the House Democrats' team were Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, Majority Whip James Clyburn and others currently holding leadership jobs. Leading up to the Nov. 3 elections, Democrats were optimistic that they would build on their 232-197 majority, with one Libertarian and five vacancies.

Instead, with the outcome of some races still to be determined, Democrats could possibly lose up to a dozen or so seats, making it more difficult for them to push their legislative agenda through the House.

TRENDING

Tata Steel evinces interest in assets of Odisha-based NINL

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

One Piece Chapter 996 summaries revealed, focus on Sanji battling Queen, Zoro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Israel, Bahrain cement new ties with pledges of embassies and visas

Bahrain and Israel said on Wednesday they would open embassies, establish online visa systems and launch weekly flights between the countries soon, in a broadened cooperation promoted by Washington as an economic boon and means of isolating...

Indian Ambassador meets Nepal Army chief, discusses issues of mutual interest

Indias Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Wednesday met Nepal Army Chief General Purna Chandra Thapa and discussed issues of mutual interest between the two nations. The Nepal Army said in a release that such meetings help deepen the...

Avoid travelling to Delhi, Chandigarh health dept issues advisory

The Chandigarh health department on Wednesday issued an advisory, asking city residents to avoid travelling to Delhi in the wake of rise in COVID-19 cases there. Due to the current surge and steep rise in COVID-10 cases in the national capi...

England will need five days of lockdown for each day relaxed at Christmas - adviser

England will need five extra days of lockdown measures to stop COVID-19 infections spreading for each day they are relaxed over the Christmas period to allow people to see their families, a senior government health adviser has warned. Susan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020