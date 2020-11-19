Video shows car driving at deputy in teens' fatal shooting

Left Menu
Video released by a Florida sheriff's office shows two deputies pulling their weapons and one firing at a car as it drives at him in a shooting that killed two Black teenagers.

19-11-2020
Video released by a Florida sheriff's office shows two deputies pulling their weapons and one firing at a car as it drives at him in a shooting that killed two Black teenagers. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office released the video on Tuesday after the teenagers' families and their attorney, famed civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, demanded more information about last Friday's events that led to the fatal shooting of A J Crooms, 16, and Sincere Pierce, 18.

The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that Deputies Jafet Santiago-Miranda and Carson Hendren were doing a follow-up investigation on what they thought was a stolen car. When they spotted the car, they followed it as it drove through a residential neighbourhood and then pulled into the driveway of a home. Dashcam video shows the deputies, in two different squad cars, getting out of their vehicles as the car they are following starts backing out of the driveway. Santiago-Miranda says repeatedly, “Stop the vehicle." The vehicle stops for a few seconds, backs up a bit and then drives in the direction of Santiago-Miranda as the deputy fires his weapon, according to the video.

Santiago-Miranda “was then forced to fire his service weapon in an attempt to stop the deadly threat of the car from crashing into him," the sheriff's office Facebook post said. “For two young Black teens just beginning their lives to be ended is a tragedy and a terrible loss to their families and to the community," Crump said in a statement on Monday.

Crump has previously represented the families of Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Jacob Blake. The deputies involved in the fatal shooting have been put on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

