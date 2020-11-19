Left Menu
Australia braces for findings of probe into military actions in Afghanistan

Morrison said last week Australia will appoint a special investigator to determine whether to prosecute those believed to have committed a crime. Australia is a staunch U.S. ally and has had troops in Afghanistan since 2002.

Australia on Thursday will release a long-awaited report into alleged crimes committed by some members of its military in Afghanistan.

Australia in 2016 launched an inquiry into the conduct of its special forces personnel between 2005 and 2016 amid allegations by local media about the killing of unarmed men and children. Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week warned the report will contain "difficult and hard news for Australians".

Ahead of the release of the report Morrison spoke with Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani, a source familiar with the details said. Morrison said last week Australia will appoint a special investigator to determine whether to prosecute those believed to have committed a crime.

Australia is a staunch U.S. ally and has had troops in Afghanistan since 2002.

