Left Menu
Development News Edition

Foreign ministers of "Five Eyes" alliance express concern over Hong Kong

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-11-2020 04:52 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 04:52 IST
Foreign ministers of "Five Eyes" alliance express concern over Hong Kong

Foreign ministers from the Five Eyes intelligence sharing group on Wednesday expressed their 'serious concern' over China's imposition of new rules to disqualify elected legislators in Hong Kong in what they said appeared to be part of a concerted campaign to silence critical voices.

"We urge the Chinese central authorities to re-consider their actions against Hong Kong’s elected legislature and immediately reinstate the Legislative Council members," the countries said in a joint statement. The Five Eyes groups Canada, the United States, Britain, Australia and New Zealand.

Also Read: Impacting morale of Pak employees, Lahore Metro pays more to its Chinese staff

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

South Australia virus lockdown begins amid hopes to curb outbreak

One of Australias strictest lockdowns kicked off in the countrys south on Thursday with outdoor gatherings, weddings, funerals, takeaway food all coming to a standstill as authorities try to stifle a fresh coronavirus outbreak.Images on soc...

Central America flooding wreaks havoc with deluge from latest storm

Storm Iota unleashed devastating flooding in areas already waterlogged with rain on Wednesday, forcing hundreds of thousands of people across Central America to flee their homes as scenes of destruction dotted the already impoverished regio...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares fall as fresh outbreaks overshadow vaccine progress

Asian stocks followed Wall Streets sharp selloff on Thursday as concerns about rising coronavirus infections and new shutdowns in major U.S. cities hosed down earlier investor enthusiasm about COVID-19 vaccine developments.Bearish sentiment...

U.S. COVID-19 deaths surpass 250,000 mark as infections surge

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States crossed 250,000 on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as a third coronavirus wave brings a fresh surge in infections and puts immense strain on the healthcare system.The number of peo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020