Foreign ministers of "Five Eyes" alliance express concern over Hong Kong

Foreign ministers from the Five Eyes intelligence sharing group on Wednesday expressed their 'serious concern' over China's imposition of new rules to disqualify elected legislators in Hong Kong in what they said appeared to be part of a concerted campaign to silence critical voices.

"We urge the Chinese central authorities to re-consider their actions against Hong Kong’s elected legislature and immediately reinstate the Legislative Council members," the countries said in a joint statement. The Five Eyes groups Canada, the United States, Britain, Australia and New Zealand.

Also Read: Impacting morale of Pak employees, Lahore Metro pays more to its Chinese staff