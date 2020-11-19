PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 19
Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 07:19 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 07:19 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
M&C Saatchi founders to depart ad group https://on.ft.com/35HJcXv Vet group IVC Evidensia considers London listing amid petcare boom https://on.ft.com/38YQTuy
Johnson promises biggest UK defence investment for 30 years https://on.ft.com/2UEROrJ Overview
M&C Saatchi Plc's three founders are handing over the reins of the advertising group to a long-serving deputy. European vets giant IVC Evidensia is considering a possible sale or a listing, in what could become one of London's largest recent IPOs.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised the biggest defence investment since the end of the cold war with a 16.5 billion pound ($21.84 billion) military spending boost. ($1 = 0.7556 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
