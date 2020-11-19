3 killed in road accident in UP's Amethi

Three people were killed when their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday. The accident took place near Lohia bridge in the Jais police station area here late on Wednesday evening, they said.

Three people riding the motorcycle -- Baidyanath Saroj (60), Rajesh Saroj (19) and Neeraj Shukla (20) -- were critically injured in the accident and rushed to the Community Health Centre in Fursatganj. They were declared dead on arrival at the health centre.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police added..