Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tufanganj bandh: BJP supporters put up roadblocks

The district unit of BJP blamed the TMC for the killing of its local leader Kalachand Karmakar on Wednesday and demanded immediate arrest of the perpetrators. The TMC Coochbehar district leadership has denied the allegation, claiming that the killing was the result of a clash between two feuding local clubs at Tufanganj.

PTI | Coochbehar | Updated: 19-11-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 12:49 IST
Tufanganj bandh: BJP supporters put up roadblocks

BJP supporters on Thursday put up roadblocks on the national highway in Tufanganj town of CoochBehar district during the 12-hour bandh called by the saffron party in the sub-division to protest the killing of a local party leader. The district unit of BJP blamed the TMC for the killing of its local leader Kalachand Karmakar on Wednesday and demanded immediate arrest of the perpetrators.

The TMC Coochbehar district leadership has denied the allegation, claiming that the killing was the result of a clash between two feuding local clubs at Tufanganj. BJP supporters put up roadblocks and tried to stop shops and markets from opening since the morning, even as TMC workers tried to keep the establishments open.

Police and rapid action force (RAF) were deployed in large numbers in the sub-divisional town of Tufanganj to avert any untoward incident with supporters of both the BJP and the TMC confronting each other. Government buses were plying in the sub-division, but private buses and other public transport like autorickshaws were out in small numbers.

BJP supporters put up a roadblock on the national highway passing through Tufanganj town, leading to long queues of goods vehicles on both directions towards Assam and Siliguri. Police later lifted the roadblock and cleared traffic movement on the highway, an official said.

BJP booth secretary Kalachand Karmakar (55) attempted to pacify the clashing members of the two clubs, during which he also got beaten up. He collapsed on the ground and was declared brought dead when taken to a hospital, according to a police officer. One person has been arrested and an investigation is underway, he said.

Karmakar's wife alleged he was beaten with bamboo sticks..

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Europe's economies race to open for Xmas - should they bother?

Is the Christmas economy worth salvaging Unless youre in retail, the answer is Possibly not. Across Europe, governments have imposed lockdowns through November into early December in the hope they can open up their economies for seasonal fe...

Under-investment threatens to delay clean energy for poor 'by decades'

By Megan Rowling BARCELONA, Nov 19 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Investment in providing electricity and clean cooking to hundreds of millions of people is orders of magnitude below what is needed to meet a global goal for everyone on the pl...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Tennis Zverev rebounds to beat Schwartzman at ATP FinalsGermanys Alexander Zverev stayed in contention at the ATP Finals as he beat Diego Schwartzman 6-3 4-6 6-3 in his second round-robi...

Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan: A Reliable Way to Manage Big Purchases

Pune, Maharashtra, IndiaNewsVoir Applying for a personal loan is no longer a tedious task. Customers can get a personal loan to fund their large purchases and unplanned expenses from the comfort of their home, quickly without any hassle. O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020