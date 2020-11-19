Manipur govt announces Rs 30 lakh cash reward for policemen

The Manipur government hasannounced a cash reward of Rs 30 lakh for the police personnelof Thoubal and Bishunpur districts for seizing a huge quantityof drugs in the state, an official said on Thursday

A Home department statement said Rs 20 lakh would begiven to at least 50 police personnel of Thoubal districtincluding its Superintendent of Police, Sarangthem IbomchaSingh for the seizure of 435.945 kg of brown sugar on October29 at Moijing Awang locality. The district police had alsobusted a brown sugar laboratory

It said Rs 10 lakh would be given to 44 policemen ofBishnupur district including Superintendent of Police LPriyadarshini for the seizure of approximately 74 kg of brownsugar from a car at Khordak Ichin locality on October 28.