Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manipur govt announces Rs 30 lakh cash reward for policemen

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 19-11-2020 13:10 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 13:10 IST
Manipur govt announces Rs 30 lakh cash reward for policemen

The Manipur government hasannounced a cash reward of Rs 30 lakh for the police personnelof Thoubal and Bishunpur districts for seizing a huge quantityof drugs in the state, an official said on Thursday

A Home department statement said Rs 20 lakh would begiven to at least 50 police personnel of Thoubal districtincluding its Superintendent of Police, Sarangthem IbomchaSingh for the seizure of 435.945 kg of brown sugar on October29 at Moijing Awang locality. The district police had alsobusted a brown sugar laboratory

It said Rs 10 lakh would be given to 44 policemen ofBishnupur district including Superintendent of Police LPriyadarshini for the seizure of approximately 74 kg of brownsugar from a car at Khordak Ichin locality on October 28.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Europe's economies race to open for Xmas - should they bother?

Is the Christmas economy worth salvaging Unless youre in retail, the answer is Possibly not. Across Europe, governments have imposed lockdowns through November into early December in the hope they can open up their economies for seasonal fe...

Under-investment threatens to delay clean energy for poor 'by decades'

By Megan Rowling BARCELONA, Nov 19 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Investment in providing electricity and clean cooking to hundreds of millions of people is orders of magnitude below what is needed to meet a global goal for everyone on the pl...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Tennis Zverev rebounds to beat Schwartzman at ATP FinalsGermanys Alexander Zverev stayed in contention at the ATP Finals as he beat Diego Schwartzman 6-3 4-6 6-3 in his second round-robi...

Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan: A Reliable Way to Manage Big Purchases

Pune, Maharashtra, IndiaNewsVoir Applying for a personal loan is no longer a tedious task. Customers can get a personal loan to fund their large purchases and unplanned expenses from the comfort of their home, quickly without any hassle. O...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020