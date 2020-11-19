Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chhattisgarh Assembly's winter session to begin on Dec 21

The ninth session of the fifth Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly will open on December 21 and conclude on December 30, a notification issued by principal secretary of the Assembly Chandra Shekhar Gangrade stated. As per the notification, there will be Question Hour on all seven days along with works pertaining to government affairs.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 19-11-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 13:26 IST
Chhattisgarh Assembly's winter session to begin on Dec 21
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly's winter session will begin on December 21 and will have seven sittings, an Assembly official said on Thursday. The ninth session of the fifth Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly will open on December 21 and conclude on December 30, a notification issued by principal secretary of the Assembly Chandra Shekhar Gangrade stated.

As per the notification, there will be Question Hour on all seven days along with works pertaining to government affairs. On December 24, a time slot of two and a half hours has been allotted for non-government affairs, it said.

In view of the coronavirus situation, precautionary guidelines for the winter session will be issued soon, the official said.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

President Ramaphosa to lead delegation to virtual G20 Leaders' Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this weekend lead the South African delegation to the virtual G20 Leaders Summit.The G20 Leaders Summit is convened by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with a focus on deepening global cooperation around the theme...

Unclear for how long German anti-pandemic measures must remain in place - RKI

It is unclear for how long German measures to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic will have to remain in place, the head of the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Thursday.Well see how that works out. I cant predict ...

Dream of smart cities has to start from smart towns and villages: Narayanpet DM Hari Chandana

Narayanpet Telangana India, November 19 ANINewsVoir Time and again, Civil Servants of our nation are accused of being file - pushers who are distant from peoples issues. But the reality is far beyond political stories and flashy cornerstone...

Canada's opposition parties urge Trudeau government to ban Huawei 5G, say China is threat

Canadas opposition on Wednesday called on Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus government to get tougher on China, including by officially banning HuaweiTechnologies Co Ltds 5G technology from being used in the country. Opposition parties...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020