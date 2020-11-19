Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC asks Centre to respond to plea to recognise same sex marriages under law

Petitioner Abhijit Iyer Mitra and three others have contended in the petition that marriages between same sex couples are not possible despite the Supreme Court decriminalising consensual homosexual acts. The bench tagged this petition with two other pleas -- one filed by two women seeking to get married under the SMA and challenging provisions of the statute to the extent it does not provide for same sex marriages, and the other by two men who got married in the US but were denied registration of their marriage under the Foreign Marriage Act (FMA).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 14:49 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 14:08 IST
HC asks Centre to respond to plea to recognise same sex marriages under law
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Centre to respond to a PIL seeking a declaration recognising same sex marriages under the Hindu Marriage Act (HMA) and Special Marriage Act (SMA). Issuing notice to the Centre, a bench of Justices Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Asha Menon asked it to file a counter affidavit within four weeks.

It also asked the Centre to respond to the points raised by the petitioners in an additional affidavit. Petitioner Abhijit Iyer Mitra and three others have contended in the petition that marriages between same sex couples are not possible despite the Supreme Court decriminalising consensual homosexual acts.

The bench tagged this petition with two other pleas -- one filed by two women seeking to get married under the SMA and challenging provisions of the statute to the extent it does not provide for same sex marriages, and the other by two men who got married in the US but were denied registration of their marriage under the Foreign Marriage Act (FMA). All three petitions are now listed together for hearing on January 8, 2021.

The high court had earlier sought responses from the Centre and the Delhi government on the plea filed by the two women and also asked the central government and the Consulate General of India in New York to respond to the petition by the two men. The Centre was represented by Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma.

The petition filed by equal rights activists Mitra, Gopi Shankar M, Giti Thadani and G. Oorvasi contended that homosexual sex has been decriminalised by the apex court but same sex marriages are still not being allowed under the provisions of the HMA. "This is despite the fact that the said Act does not distinguish between heterosexual and homosexual marriage if one were to go by how it has been worded. It very clearly states that marriage can indeed be solemnised between 'any two Hindus'.

"In this view of the matter, it can be stated that it is against the constitutional mandate of non-arbitrariness if the said right is not extended to homosexual apart from heterosexual couples," the petition, filed through Raghav Awasthi and Mukesh Sharma, said. The denial of this right to homosexual couples is also against the mandate of various international conventions that India is signatory to, the plea said. It said the petition has been filed for the benefit of homosexual and transgender persons who constitute between five and 10 percent of the country's population. The Centre had earlier told the high court that marriage between same sex couples was "not permissible" as it was not recognised by "our laws, legal system, society and our values".

The petition said the case for extending the same right of marriage to 'lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender' (LGBT) persons as those enjoyed by everyone else is neither radical nor complicated and rests on two fundamental principles that underpin International Human Rights Law -- equality and non-discrimination. It sought a declaration stating that Section 5 of the HMA does not distinguish between homosexual and heterosexual couples and the right of same sex couples to marry should be recognised under the Act.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Post-Brexit UK announces military spending boost

Britain pledged to end the era of retreat by announcing a major increase in military spending, despite the coronavirus crisis pummelling the economy, as it seeks to define its post-Brexit role on the world stage. Prime Minister Boris Johnso...

'A Promised Land': Obama's newly-released memoir breaks first-day sales record

Former US President Barack Obamas highly anticipated memoir A Promised Land has sold nearly 890,000 copies in the US and Canada in its first 24 hours of sale, according to the books publisher. Around 887,000 units were sold in the US and Ca...

Germany EU presidency looking for solution to EU budget row - minister

The German EU presidency is still seeking a solution to the row in the European Union over a budget and recovery fund that aim to unlock billions of euros to help economies hit by the pandemic, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thu...

Harsh Mariwala, founder of ASCENT extends Invite to entrepreneurs to the Fifth Edition of ASCENT eConclave 2020 - 25 to 28 November

Mumbai Maharashtra India, November 19 ANIBusinessWire India ASCENT eConclave 2020, the annual signature event of the prestigious ASCENT Foundation, will be held wherein more than 1000 growth-ready entrepreneurs every day along with industry...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020