Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo, on visit to Israel, says he will go to Golan Heights

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-11-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 15:56 IST
Pompeo, on visit to Israel, says he will go to Golan Heights
Representative image

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he would visit the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Thursday, marking the Trump administration's break with previous U.S. policy on the strategic plateau.

"Today I'll have the chance to visit the Golan Heights. The simple recognition of this as part of Israel, too, was a decision President Trump made that is historically important and simply a recognition of reality," Pompeo said in Jerusalem. President Donald Trump in 2019 recognised Israel's claim of sovereignty over the parts of the Golan that it captured from Syria in a 1967 war and later annexed in a move not recognised by the United Nations and most of the international community.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said: "Pompeo's visit to occupied land is an active participation in the occupation." Israel says the Golan - which overlooks northern Israel, Syria, Lebanon and Jordan - is a bulwark against Syria and Iranian forces.

Pompeo was also due to visit a settler winery in Psagot, a hilltop Israeli settlement near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, Haaretz newspaper reported. TV footage showed American flags and what appeared to be security personnel there, while an Israeli military helicopter landed nearby. The U.S. embassy in Israel declined to comment on that trip. A year ago Pompeo announced that the United States no longer viewed Israel's settlements as "inconsistent with international law," in a further reversal of decades of U.S. policy. In response, Psagot named one of its wines after Pompeo.

It is unclear whether Trump's decision on settlements would be reversed by a future U.S. administration under President-elect Joe Biden. However Biden is expected to take a tougher line on Israeli settlements in general. Palestinian officials condemned Pompeo's proposed visit.

"This visit hurts every Palestinian, and is against all international laws," Palestinian Tourism Minister Rula Maayah told Reuters on Wednesday. "We hope that things will change in the future with the American (government), and that, again, the Americans will (return to dealing) with settlements as entities against international law."

Pompeo, who announced new U.S. sanctions on Iran while in Israel, said Washington would also step up action against pro-Palestinian efforts to isolate Israel economically and diplomatically. "I want you to know that we will immediately take steps to identify organisations that engage in hateful BDS (Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions) conduct and withdraw U.S. government support," he said.

"We will regard the global anti-Israel BDS campaign as anti-Semitic," Pompeo said. Supporters of BDS dispute that designation, saying they are against all forms of racism. U.S.-based Human Rights Watch denounced Pompeo's announcement, saying he had falsely equated peaceful support for boycotts of Israel with antisemitism.

"Instead of combating systemic racism and far-right extremism in the United States, the Trump administration is undermining the common fight against the scourge of antisemitism by equating it with peaceful advocacy of boycotts," said Eric Goldstein, the group's acting Middle East and North Africa director.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Around 1.4 lakh people apply for 147 Sebi jobs

Around 1.4 lakh people have applied for 147 senior officers post at capital markets regulator Sebi. The regulator, in March, had invited applications for these positions as part of its plan to beef up the headcount for faster and more effec...

French court confirms Veolia must consult unions on Suez takeover

A French court on Thursday confirmed that water and waste management firm Veolia would have to consult unions on its purchase of a 29.9 stake in rival Suez, adding a layer of complexity to the deal. Veolia said in a statement the ruling was...

Tokyo raises coronavirus alert to highest as cases set record

Tokyo raised its coronavirus alert to the highest level on Thursday as its daily tally of new infections rose to a record 534 and its governor called for maximum caution as the year-end party season approaches. Japans nationwide tally also ...

Govt committed to ensuring no person needs to enter sewer and septic tank: Puri

Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, MoS, IC, Housing and Urban Affairs today stated that Government of India is committed to ensuring that no person needs to enter a sewer or septic tank, unless absolutely unavoidable in the interest of greater public...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020