Yediyurappa's media advisor Mahadeva Prakash resigns

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's media advisor Mahadeva Prakash has resigned, making it the second such high profile exit from his close quarters within a month. In his letter addressed to Yediyurappa dated November 18, Prakash cited "personal reasons" for his resignation.

Prakash, a senior journalist, who was appointed in August 2019 after the BJP government came to power, thanked Yediyurappa for giving him an opportunity to serve as the Chief Minister's media advisor. Recently another senior journalist M B Maramkal was removed as the chief ministers political advisor.

Media reports had cited Maramkal's alleged fallout with Yediyurappa's family members as the reason for his removal.