Three held, mephedrone drug seized in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Nov 19 (PTI): Three people were nabbed here on Thursday for allegedly peddling mephedrone, a banned narcotic drug, police said. Around 200 grams of the drug with a market value of Rs 10 lakh was seized from their possession, they said.

The trio was apprehended when police teams, acting on credible information, raided a place in Secunderabad locality. They were packing the drug in sachets for delivery to 'customers', police said.

The accused in their mid 30s, used to purchase mephedrone for Rs 2,500 per gram from Mumbai and sold it at Rs 5,000 per gram at various places here, police said adding further investigation was on..