A 'green' book to implement green protocol in local body polls

As the three-phased local body polls are round the corner in Kerala, two government agencieshave jointly come out with a comprehensive handbook to implement green protocol in the elections. With the support of sanitation agency Suchitwa Mission, the Haritha Keralam (Green Kerala) Mission, an ambitious programme which envisages making the state clean and green, prepared the book titled "Harithachatta Paalanam" with a set of guidelines, suggestions and directions on how to follow green protocol norms in the polls, which is due next month.

Several directions, including the usage of nature-friedly campaign materials, were mentioned in the Code of Conduct issued by the ElectionCommission in the wake of the local body polls. The handbook was published to help political parties, candidates, poll officials and the general public understand the directives clearly, the Mission officials added.

Thiruvananthapuram Collector Navjot Singh Khosa conducted the district-level release of the book at a function here on Wednesday..