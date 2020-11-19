Left Menu
Development News Edition

HK people detained in China send 'doubtful' letters from prison -families

Family members of some of the 12 Hong Kong people arrested by China at sea in August said on Thursday they have received their first letters from them, but they were suspicious of the praise for how well they have been treated in prison. The 12 were arrested as they tried to flee by boat to Taiwan, with most of them suspected of crimes related to last year's often-violent pro-democracy protests, and have since been detained in the neighbouring Chinese mainland city of Shenzhen.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2020 18:30 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 18:30 IST
HK people detained in China send 'doubtful' letters from prison -families

Family members of some of the 12 Hong Kong people arrested by China at sea in August said on Thursday they have received their first letters from them, but they were suspicious of the praise for how well they have been treated in prison.

The 12 were arrested as they tried to flee by boat to Taiwan, with most of them suspected of crimes related to last year's often-violent pro-democracy protests, and have since been detained in the neighbouring Chinese mainland city of Shenzhen. In a joint statement, families of seven of the detainees said their lawyers, chosen from a list provided by Chinese authorities, passed on letters similar in content, all describing good conditions in prison and urging their families and neighbours back home not to worry.

"There were many letters that directly 'responded' to the doubts of the outside world about China," the statement said. "It is likely that the letters are written in accordance to some templates."

The former British colony of Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 with a guarantee of freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland under a "one country, two systems" formula agreed to by Beijing and London. Pro-democracy protesters believe those freedoms are being eroded by Beijing, especially with a draconian national security law introduced this year clamping down on dissent.

China denies curbing rights and freedoms and says the legislation was needed to ensure law and order. A man answering the phone at the Yantian district police office in Shenzhen said requests for comment should be directed to city authorities. Calls outside working hours to the information office of the Shenzhen municipal government were not answered.

The families have made several public appearances urging authorities in Hong Kong and China to allow them to speak to the detainees and appoint their own chosen lawyers to defend them against charges of illegal border crossing. The Hong Kong government has said they have to face justice on the mainland before returning to Hong Kong where they are expected to be further investigated for the suspected protest-related crimes.

The families said the detainees advised them in their letters "not to say too much" to the media or to visit them in China. Unlike in Hong Kong, where the justice system is independent and based on common law, mainland Chinese courts are loyal to the Communist Party and do not challenge the party's accusations. Conviction rates are close to 100%.

In the statement, the families said they recognised the hand writing, but some of the content was in simplified Chinese, rather than traditional Chinese, which the detainees - like most people in Hong Kong - normally use. "It is doubtful that they wrote the letter out of their own free will," it said. (Additional reporting by Beijing bureau; Editing by Marius Zaharia and Nick Macfie)

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Motivated to perform better, says Delhi policewoman who got promoted for tracing missing kids

Delhi Police head constable Seema Dhaka who is now an Assistant Sub-Inspector after getting an out-of-turn promotion for her contribution in tracing and reuniting 76 missing children with their families, on Thursday said the recognition has...

Sri Lankan courts ban LTTE commemoration events

Two Sri Lankan courts have banned events commemorating LTTE cadres, who died during a 30-year armed campaign for a separate Tamil homeland in the north and east provinces. The magistrates courts of Vavuniya and Mannar have issued restrainin...

Court defers hearing on CBI plea for ‘paedophile’ engineer’s custody to Nov 24

A Banda court on Thursday deferred again the hearing on a CBI plea for the custody of an engineer arrested for allegedly exploiting children sexually and selling videos and photographs of the nefarious acts on the darknet to paedophiles acr...

Sweden finds coronavirus in mink industry workers

Swedens health agency said on Thursday a number of people who work in the mink industry had tested positive for the coronavirus.Authorities are analysing virus from the infected people and from infected minks to see if there is a link betwe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020