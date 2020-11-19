Left Menu
IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria undertakes sortie in Apache attack helicopter

Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria on Thursday undertook a sortie in the newly inducted Apache attack helicopter during a two-day visit to air bases in the western part of the country.

ANI | New Delhi (Delhi) | Updated: 19-11-2020 19:15 IST
Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria undertook a sortie in an Apache attack helicopter (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

He also reviewed the operational preparedness of the fighter squadrons there.

According to the tweet by the Indian Air Force, "Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal, RKS Bhadauria undertook a two-day visit to the airbases under Western Air Command on November 17 and November 18. He interacted with the Air Warriors serving at these bases. During the visit, he flew a sortie with the Apache Squadron." (ANI)

