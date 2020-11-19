Left Menu
Development News Edition

Voice message purported to be of Swapna Suresh creates stir

Suresh, a former employee of the consulate, and several others have been arrested in connection with the case. Following surfacing of the voice clip, Prisons DGP Rishiraj Singh ordered a probe directing South Zone DIG Ajaykumar to look into the matter and submit a report on Thursday itself.

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 19-11-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 19:32 IST
Voice message purported to be of Swapna Suresh creates stir

A voice clip purported to be that of gold smuggling case key accused Swapna Suresh, now in judicial custody, alleging Central agencies were putting pressure on her to give a statement against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan created a stir in Kerala. While a probe was ordered by the prison department into the episode on Thursday, the ruling CPI-M said the alleged use of probe agencies "to target the chief minister" and the government was a very serious matter.

Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan and the state Congress slammed the Left front government, alleging it was a "political plot" to divert attention from corruption charges ahead of the local body elections next month. In the clip, released by an online news portal on Wednesday,Sureshpurportedly said that the investigation agencies allegedly tried to force her to take the name of Vijayan, which she refused to do.

She was also asked to sign documents regarding her statement without being permitted to read them,it was alleged. The Customs, the National Investigation Agency and the Enforcement Directorate are conducting separate probes into the gold smuggling racket using diplomatic channel that was busted with the seizure of Rs 15 crore worth of the precious metal from a baggage of the UAE Consulate at Thiruvananthapuram airport on July 5. Suresh, a former employee of the consulate, and several others have been arrested in connection with the case.

Following surfacing of the voice clip, Prisons DGP Rishiraj Singh ordered a probe directing South Zone DIG Ajaykumar to look into the matter and submit a report on Thursday itself. "DIG south zone is probing the matter. The genuineness of the voice note will also be probed. We will seek the help of the cyber cell of Kerala police in the matter," Singh told reporters.

Shortly later, Ajaykumar visited the Attakulangara women prison here, where Suresh is lodged, and later told mediapersons that she had admitted the voice in the clip was hers. But, the recording was not made in the jail. Muraleedharan alleged the voice clip was plantedby the chief minister's office and it was a conspiracy ahead of the local body polls to derail the probe reaching Vijayan's office.

"Swapna Suresh is in jail. This is a move by the CMO to derail the probe reaching the CMO. This is a drama by the CPI (M). It doesn't have any importance, he told reporters here. The probe agency has arrested only one person from the CM's office (an apparent reference to Vijayan's former principal secretary M Sivasankar) and a few others from Muvattupuzha and Malappuram.

The agencies were moving forward to bring the culprits to justice and to find the origin and the end user in the smuggling racket, he said, adding they will proceed based on the evidenceavailable with them. "This (the voice clip) was a move by the CPI(M) to strengthen their campaign that the investigating agencies are targeting the chief minister's office. So the political beneficiary is the CM", he claimed.

State Congress President Mullapally Ramachandran said the audio clip was an attempt by the state government to wriggle out of the various corruption charges being faced by it. The CPI(M), in a statement, 'attempts' to force the accused to turn approver amounts to challenging the democracy and the law of the land.

"It's clear from the voice note released by the media houses that there was pressure on the accused to give a statement against the chief minister. The accused said she was not given a chance to read her statement submitted before the court." The court in Kochi, which had refused bail to Sivasankar, had expressed doubts at the veracity of the statement filed by the probe agency,the statement claimed. The suspended IAS officer, whosebail plea was turned down inanEnforcement Directorate case related to the money laundering charges in the gold smuggling case,had also submitted before the court that there was pressure on him to mention names of political leadership in his statement.

The ED had in a counter in the court denied the claim of Sivasankar as false, saying it had been made with malafide intention..

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Air quality panel neither has office space for chairperson nor staff: AAP

The AAP on Thursday claimed that the air quality panel set up by the Centre to monitor Delhis pollution situation neither has an office space for the chairperson nor the staff and it shows the governments reluctance towards the issue. Aam A...

Overcast conditions lead to dip in temperatures across Kashmir Valley

Overcast conditions led to dip in temperatures across the Kashmir Valley on Thursday, with the meteorological department saying there is a possibility of rains or snowfall in at a number of places in Jammu and Kashmir next weekThe famous sk...

Dilip Ghosh gets bail in case over comments against police

A court in West Bengals East Burdwan district on Thursday granted bail to BJPs state unit president Dilip Ghosh in connection with alleged unsavoury remarks about the police. Chief Judicial Magistrate Sujit Kumar Bandopadhyay granted bail t...

Sushmita Sen shares trailer of daughter Renee's debut short, calls it 'bestest gift' on birthday

Sushmita Sens elder daughter Renee Sen is making her acting debut with a short film titled Suttabaazi and the actor said she is proud to introduce the natural performer. The trailer was unveiled by the makers on Thursday which coincided wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020