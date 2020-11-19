Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tanzania detains people trying to join Islamist insurgency in Mozambique

Tanzania's police said on Thursday they had arrested an unspecified number of people suspected of planning to join Islamist militants in neighbouring Mozambique. The Islamist insurgency raging in northern Mozambique spilled over the border for the first time in October when about 300 militants carried out an attack on a village in southern Tanzania.

Reuters | Dar Es Salaam | Updated: 19-11-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 21:28 IST
Tanzania detains people trying to join Islamist insurgency in Mozambique

Tanzania's police said on Thursday they had arrested an unspecified number of people suspected of planning to join Islamist militants in neighbouring Mozambique. The Islamist insurgency raging in northern Mozambique spilled over the border for the first time in October when about 300 militants carried out an attack on a village in southern Tanzania. The insurgency has links to Islamic State.

"We have arrested people coming from Kigoma, Mwanza and elsewhere," police chief Simon Sirro told reporters. Kigoma is in western Tanzania and Mwanza is in the north of the country. "They said they were going to Mozambique... They want to join that (Islamist) group. The aim of that group is bad... They should stop this insane behaviour. If they don’t stop they will end up dead or face legal measures," Sirro said.

Although Sirro did not specify the number of those arrested he said "many Tanzanians, many youths" had been taken into custody. Sirro said police had discovered that some local people had also been involved in the October attack, helping the militants to identify houses that were set on fire. Some of those who aided the attack have also been detained, he said.

Islamic State claimed the October attack in a message on one of its Telegram channels on Oct. 15. It said its fighters had attacked an army barracks in the village a day earlier, killing a number of personnel and capturing weapons and ammunition. (Editing by Elias Biryabarema Editing by Gareth Jones)

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Santa, barred from malls and chimneys, enters homes via interactive video

Santa cannot sit with kids in shopping malls this year, but they can still tell him their Christmas wishlist in a video chat at home. Technology company Storyfile has come up with an artificial intelligence alternative to the holiday tradit...

London stocks fall as Brexit, coronavirus concerns weigh

London stocks slipped on Thursday, as uncertainty over a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union and surging COVID-19 infections sparked fears of more damage to an already-faltering domestic economic recovery.The blue-chip FTSE 100 i...

Karnataka CM launches program for implementation of Village One Centre

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday launched an online program for the implementation of the Village One Center, which will bring all government services under one roof in hundred villages in Davanagere district of the state...

MoEF appoves Breach Candy Hospital extension

Union Ministry of Environment and Forests MoEF on Thursday gave approval for the proposed extension of the existing Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. The extension of the hospital will take place in the ecologically sensitive Coastal Regulat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020