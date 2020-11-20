Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shame and vindication as Australia digests report of Afghan military killings

Australian military personnel who spoke out against alleged war crimes in Afghanistan said on Friday they felt vindicated by an inquiry which called for prosecuting troops involved, as the country reacted with shame and anger at the findings' severity. A report published on Thursday found Australian special forces allegedly killed 39 unarmed prisoners and civilians in Afghanistan, with senior commandos forcing junior soldiers to kill defenceless captives in order to "blood" them for combat.

Reuters | Updated: 20-11-2020 07:07 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 07:07 IST
Shame and vindication as Australia digests report of Afghan military killings

Australian military personnel who spoke out against alleged war crimes in Afghanistan said on Friday they felt vindicated by an inquiry which called for prosecuting troops involved, as the country reacted with shame and anger at the findings' severity.

A report published on Thursday found Australian special forces allegedly killed 39 unarmed prisoners and civilians in Afghanistan, with senior commandos forcing junior soldiers to kill defenceless captives in order to "blood" them for combat. The report recommended referring 19 current and former soldiers for potential prosecution, in a development that prompted anguish in Australia which usually honours its military history with fervour.

David McBride, a former military lawyer facing charges of leaking classified information about special forces actions in Afghanistan, felt "buoyed" by the report after years of being treated like a "traitor to the diggers", his lawyer Mark Davis told Reuters, using the Australian slang for soldiers. "If the accusations that he's previously made are proven right, he will feel vindicated whatever the penalty," Davis said by telephone. "His reputation will be intact and his sense of honour will be intact."

Dusty Miller, a special forces medic who testified at the inquiry, told the Australian Broadcasting Corp that hearing the country's defence chief publicly confirm his claims was "complete vindication". The report has been described by Australian leaders as one of the darkest military chapters for Australia, just nine days after the country's Remembrance Day for fallen soldiers when it is customary to wear a red poppy to show respect.

Top lawmakers walked a delicate line of condemning the allegations of the report and supporting the possibility of prosecutions, while expressing solidarity with the country's armed forces. "These allegations are very serious but they should not overshadow the immense good work that is being done the defence forces in our name," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said on Friday.

Hadi Marifat, executive director of Australia's Afghanistan Human Rights and Democracy Organization, said in a statement that the report had brought the first steps of closure, but "nothing other than bringing to justice those responsible for unlawful killings and unlawful treatment can better heal the open wounds of the families of the victims".

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Guj: Prez Kovind to inaugurate Speakers' Conference on Nov 25

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 66 title, summary revealed, will Goku defeat Moro?

Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-We must start winning, says Corica as Asian Champions League exit looms

Sydney FC coach Steve Corica says his team needs to defeat two-time champions Jeonbuk Motors if they are to retain any hope of reaching the knockout rounds of the Asian Champions League after going a third straight game in the competition w...

South Australia state lockdown triggered by a "lie", restrictions to be eased

South Australias drastic six-day lockdown was triggered by a lie to contact tracers from a single individual and restrictions across the state would now be lifted much sooner than first planned, authorities said on Friday.The shock announce...

EXCLUSIVE-Vietnam threatens to shut down Facebook over censorship requests - source

Vietnam has threatened to shut down Facebook in the country if it does not bow to government pressure to censor more local political content on its platform, a senior official at the U.S. social media giant told Reuters.Facebook complied wi...

Taiwan says U.S. environment protection head Wheeler to visit

The Cabinet-level head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will visit Taiwan, the islands premier said on Friday, in what will be the third visit by a senior U.S. official since August.China, which claims democratically-run Taiwan a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020