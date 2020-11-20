Left Menu
PTI | Thane | Updated: 20-11-2020 11:32 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 11:10 IST
Suspecting her character, man kills wife in Thane; arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Suspecting her character, a 24- year-old man allegedly slit the throat of his wife with a knife and later burnt her alive here in Maharashtra, police said on Friday. The accused, identified as Akash Meghji Katua, has been arrested, they said.

The incident took place in a 'chawl' (old style tenement) in Kalwa town of Thane district on Thursday afternoon when an argument between the couple turned ugly, the police said. A police department spokesman said the man doubted the fidelity of his wife and there used to be frequent quarrels between them over the issue.

During one such quarrel, the accused, a building painter, in a fit of rage slit the throat of his wife Laxmi (20) with a knife and burnt her alive, he said. The police arrested the accused and booked him for murder, the spokesman added.

