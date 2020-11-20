Three held for stealing equipment worth Rs 60 lakhs from mobile towers in Pune

Three people were arrested for allegedly stealing and selling equipment worth Rs 60 lakhs and several other items on Thursday by the Crime Branch Unit. Out of the three arrested, two were identified as Sufran Raj (age 40) and Mahesh Parit (Age 24). The third was involved in scrap dealing identified as Sameerullah Shah who used to purchase it from the two arrested accused.

According to the Crime Branch, the accused had stolen the equipment called Baseband of the mobile tower from about 6 locations where 3G and 4G mobile towers were installed. Apart from this, the police have also recovered other pieces of equipment including 11 roose cards and 2 TRX. This equipment costs about Rs 60 Lakhs in total are among the important parts of mobile towers, the police said.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections and were produced before the court on Thursday. The accused were sent to police custody till 23 November. Further investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)