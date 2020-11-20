UP goes vocal for local, promotes sale of locally-made idols worth Rs 2.37 cr in Diwali: Minister
These idols and other decorative pieces like earthen lamps were sold through UP Mati Kala Board, MSME minister Sidharth Nath Singh said on Thursday. He said to train artisans, a terracotta training-cum-production facility centre is coming up in the state capital at a cost of Rs 10 crore.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-11-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 19:00 IST
Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "vocal for local" call, the Uttar Pradesh government promoted sale of clay idols of Gauri-Ganesh worth Rs 237.67 lakh during Diwali, resulting in negligible purchase of Chinese products, a minister said. These idols and other decorative pieces like earthen lamps were sold through UP Mati Kala Board, MSME minister Sidharth Nath Singh said on Thursday.
He said to train artisans, a terracotta training-cum-production facility centre is coming up in the state capital at a cost of Rs 10 crore. Besides training, it will facilitate financial assistance to the needy. Singh said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's decision to set up the Mati Kala Board has proved to be a milestone for rural artisans.
"This Diwali, the state government adopted in letter and spirit the prime minister's 'vocal for local' call," he added..
