Morocco's envoy meets Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Morocco Ambassador Mohamed Maliki on Friday met Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and briefed him on the relations between the two countries Shringla noted the special nature of the ties and potential for trilateral cooperation, especially with countries in West and North Africa, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said "Ambassador Mohamed Maliki met Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla and briefed him on India-Morocco relations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2020 19:03 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 19:03 IST
Morocco Ambassador Mohamed Maliki on Friday met Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and briefed him on the relations between the two countries

Shringla noted the special nature of the ties and potential for trilateral cooperation, especially with countries in West and North Africa, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said

"Ambassador Mohamed Maliki met Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla and briefed him on India-Morocco relations. FS noted the special nature of the ties and potential for trilateral cooperation, especially with countries in West and North Africa. Marocdiplo_EN," Srivastava tweeted.

