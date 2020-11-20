Morocco's envoy meets Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Morocco Ambassador Mohamed Maliki on Friday met Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and briefed him on the relations between the two countries

Shringla noted the special nature of the ties and potential for trilateral cooperation, especially with countries in West and North Africa, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said

