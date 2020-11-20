Latur: 5 held for robbing farmer

Five people were arrested in Udgir in Latur for allegedly assaulting a farmer and robbing Rs 60,000, an official said on Friday. The arrests were made on Wednesday on the complaint of victim Baliraj Gurunath Wadkar, a resident of Deoni tehsil, an official said.

"Wadkar was robbed on Tuesday when he was returning with Rs 60,000 he got selling his soybean produce," he said. PTI COR BNM BNM