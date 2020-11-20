Bhopal: Judge's house burgled

The official residence of a special court judge was burgled here while he had gone out of station to celebrate Diwali, a police officer said on Friday. The incident occurred on Tuesday at Additional District Judge (ADJ) Aadesh Jain's house located in Char Imli area, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Rajat Saklecha said.

"On his return home on Thursday, Jain told the police that silver utensils, jewellery, costly watches and cash collectively worth Rs 10 lakh have been stolen from his place," he said. "His house was burgled when his domestic help, who was taking care of the place in the judge's absence, went out on November 17 noon. He had reported the matter to us on that day itself," the ASP said.

A forensic team has collected fingerprints and sniffer dogs have been roped in to get clues, the police officer said. He said efforts are on to nab the people involved in the alleged theft.