Ethiopian govt: troops battling forces from Tigray region take two towns

Ethiopian troops battling rebel forces from the northern Tigray region have taken the towns of Axum and Adawa and are advancing on the town of Adigrat 116 kilometres (72 miles) from the Tigrayan capital of Mekelle, the government said late on Friday. "Many fighters of the junta have surrendered," said the statement posted on Twitter.

Tigray forces were not immediately available for comment. Claims by all sides are impossible to verify because phone and internet links to the area have been down since the conflict began.