With 45,882 new cases India's Covid-19 tally crosses 90 lakh

India's coronavirus tally crossed the 90-lakh mark on Friday with 45,882 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. The total cases in the country now stands at 90,04,366 including 4,43,794 active cases and 84,28,409 recoveries. With 584 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,32,162.

This is the 13th consecutive day when India reported less than 50,000 cases in a day. The last time daily new cases crossed the 50,000-threshold was on November 7. Leading the state tally of the maximum number of cases reported in the last 24 hours, Delhi recorded 6,608 new cases on Friday. Active cases in the national capital currently stand at 40,936, while 4,68,143 patients have recovered from the viral infection. The total COVID-19 tally in Delhi has reached 5,17,238, with 4,68,143 recoveries, and 8,159 deaths.

Following close behind, Kerala recorded 6,028 new Covid-19 cases today. The active cases in the state are currently at 67,831, while 4,81,718 people have recovered from the viral infection. Maharashtra reported 5,640 new COVID-19 cases, 6,945 recoveries, and 155 deaths on Friday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 17,68,695. There are 78,272 active cases in the state and 16,42,916 patients have recovered so far. The death toll is currently at 46,511.

As many as 2,762 new cases of Coronavirus were recorded in Rajasthan today. The total cases in the state have risen to 2,37,669 including 2,130 deaths and 2,14,616 recoveries. Active cases in Rajasthan stand at 20,923 Gujarat witnessed a rise of Covid-19 cases and recorded 1420 new patients on Friday. As many as1040 recoveries and seven deaths have also been reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours. The state currently has 13,050 active cases, while the total Covid tally stands at 1,94,402.

A total of 1,781 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Friday, taking the total cases in the state to 8,69,561. There are 24,752 active cases in the state while 8,33,169 people have recovered and 11,621 patients have lost their lives due to the viral infection. Andhra Pradesh reported 1,221 new Covid-19 cases taking the total positive cases in the state to 8,57,037 on Friday. There are 15,382 active cases, while 8,34,735 people have recovered cases in the state. The death toll has reached 6,920 in Andhra Pradesh.

As many as 661 new Covid-19 cases were reported in Jammu and Kashmir today, out of which 253 were from the Jammu division and 408 were from the Kashmir division. The total number of cases in the Union Territory now stands at 1,05,376 including 5,678 active cases, 98,076 recoveries, and 1,622 deaths. A total of 5 deaths and 512 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in Uttarakhand today. The total number of positive cases in the state has reached 70,205 including 64,939 recoveries, 4,051 active cases, and 1,138 deaths.

On Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said that India's active caseload has fallen under 5 per cent and the new recoveries continue to overtake the daily new cases continuously for the past 47 days. It also said that the national coronavirus recovery rate now stands at 93.58 per cent. (ANI)