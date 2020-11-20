Assailants loot Rs 60 lakh from bank in Assam

Armed miscreants looted around Rs 60 lakh from a branch of a nationalised bank in Assam's Nalbari district on Friday, officials said. A person named Nayan Das was also critically injured when the assailants opened fire to flee from the spot.

Four armed motor-cycle borne youths, wearing face masks and helmets, entered the Amayapur Jagyabhumi branch of Punjab National Bank and looted the sum by pointing a pistol at the staff, they said. Three blank cartridges have been recovered from the spot, Superintendent of Police Amanjit Kaur said.

A massive search operation has been launched to nab the culprits, she added. Das, who sustained bullet injuries in his leg, was initially taken to the Nalbari Civil Hospital where doctors referred him to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital.