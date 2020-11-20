COVID-19: Rajasthan Home Department advises district administrations to impose Section 144
ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 20-11-2020 23:27 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 23:27 IST
Rajasthan Home Department on Friday advised district administrations across the state to impose restrictions under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure(CrPc) in view of rising cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Rajasthan reported 2,762 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths, and 1,993 recoveries on Friday.
The total cases in the state have reached 2,37,669, including 20,923 active cases and 2,130 deaths. (ANI)