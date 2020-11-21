Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man accuses wife, in-laws of harassing him, files complaint

Police said a preliminary probe into the matter has revealed that his wife and her family had filed a dowry case against Mohit last year. According to the FIR registered on Mohit's complaint, he met the woman on Facebook two years ago but she allegedly hid her identity and told him that she was a Hindu.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2020 00:56 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 00:56 IST
Man accuses wife, in-laws of harassing him, files complaint

Police have registered a case on a complaint of a man who accused his wife and her family members of allegedly harassing him and forcing him to covert to Islam, officials said on Friday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) P K Mishra said, "Based on a complaint received, we have registered a case and have initiated an investigation." The complaint was filed on November 12 by Mohit regarding the incident that took place last year, the officials said.

He is a resident of Prem Nagar and his complaint is against his wife, her father, mother and uncle, they said. Police said a preliminary probe into the matter has revealed that his wife and her family had filed a dowry case against Mohit last year.

According to the FIR registered on Mohit's complaint, he met the woman on Facebook two years ago but she allegedly hid her identity and told him that she was a Hindu. But just five days before their wedding, he came to know that she is a Muslim but she told him that she was ready to become a Hindu and was willing to follow all religious norms, it said.

He further alleged that his wife and her parents later called him to Ghonda, Uttar Pradesh, and harassed him. They told him to give them Rs 80,000 and also locked him in a hotel, according to the FIR..

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran set to tighten COVID-19 restrictions as deaths, cases near record

Iran will impose tougher restrictions nationwide from Saturday as the Middle East country hardest hit by the novel coronavirus battles a third wave of infections. The toughest measures, under which non-essential businesses and services are ...

WRAPUP 8-Georgia pours cold water on Trump bid to overturn Biden win

President Donald Trumps desperate bid to overturn the Nov. 3 election result was dealt another blow on Friday after it was announced he had lost Georgia, while the winner, President-elect Joe Biden, filled more jobs in his incoming U.S. adm...

U.S.'s Coons would back resuming Iran nuclear deal, with caveats

U.S. Senator Chris Coons, a possible secretary of state in a Biden administration, said on Friday he would only support returning to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal if there were a path to limit Tehrans missile program and support for regional p...

Hindu leader asks Brazilian clothes brand to remove image of Lord Ganesh

An Indian religious leader has asked a Brazilian fashion clothes brand to remove the image of Hindu deity Lord Ganesh from one of its lines of shorts for men and women. Hindu cleric Rajan Zed demanded that clothes maker Jon Cotre offer an a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020