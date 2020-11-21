Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Biden could help unfreeze Colombian peace talks -ELN rebel leader

Joe Biden's election as U.S. President could help unfreeze peace talks between Colombia's biggest active rebel group, the Marxist National Liberation Army (ELN), and the Colombian government, ELN leader Pablo Beltran told Reuters on Friday. Right-wing President Ivan Duque suspended fledgling negotiations in Havana to end a five-decade conflict in January 2019 after the ELN carried out a car bomb attack at a police academy in Bogota.

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2020 04:35 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 04:35 IST
INTERVIEW-Biden could help unfreeze Colombian peace talks -ELN rebel leader

Joe Biden's election as U.S. President could help unfreeze peace talks between Colombia's biggest active rebel group, the Marxist National Liberation Army (ELN), and the Colombian government, ELN leader Pablo Beltran told Reuters on Friday.

Right-wing President Ivan Duque suspended fledgling negotiations in Havana to end a five-decade conflict in January 2019 after the ELN carried out a car bomb attack at a police academy in Bogota. Since then, his government has demanded the group declare a unilateral cease-fire, including a suspension of kidnappings and attacks against the oil and gas industry, and that its fighters group together under international observation as a precondition to holding peace talks.

The ELN has rejected the demand. Beltran, head of the ELN peace talks delegation in Havana, said he nonetheless hoped Biden's backing would provide the necessary impetus to find alternatives to get the ball rolling again.

"I see the possibility of picking up conversations again before the end of 2021," Beltran said. The United States has been Colombia's most important ally for decades and backed former President Juan Manuel Santos' 2016 peace deal with the larger rebel group, the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

Duque's Democratic Center party strongly opposed the deal because it granted impunity to former FARC guerrillas, however. The ELN, founded in 1964 by radical Roman Catholic priests, has about 2,000 fighters. It is considered more radical and less centrally controlled than the FARC, which is now a legal political party.

Beltran said he felt like the tide was turning against those who most vocally opposed peace deals with Colombia's rebels, like former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe, a mentor to Duque who also found favor with outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump. "His fierce position against peace is in decline, and his strong support was Trump but Trump is gone," Beltran said.

Uribe and several allies are being investigated over allegations of witness tampering carried out in an attempt to discredit accusations he had ties to Colombia's right-wing paramilitary groups.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 292 delayed, is Endeavor’s life in danger? Shoto is in deep trouble

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date, spoilers, portrayal of plethora of Titan

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni talks encouraging facts on OTT platforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19, says spokesman

Donald Trump Jr., the son of U.S. President Donald Trump, tested positive for COVID-19 this week, although he is experiencing no symptoms, according to his spokesman.Trump Jr. tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantini...

Trump administration to add 4 more Chinese firms to Pentagon blacklist -sources

Washington is poised to designate four more Chinese companies as backed by the Chinese military, sources said, curbing their access to U.S. investors as the Trump administration seeks to cement its hawkish China legacy in its waning days. T...

Violence erupts in Brazil after Black man beaten to death at Carrefour store

More than 1,000 demonstrators attacked a Carrefour Brasil supermarket in the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre on Friday after security guards beat to death a Black man at the store. The killing, which has sparked protests across Braz...

Golf-Streb grabs second round lead at RSM Classic

Robert Streb overcame gusting winds to fire a spotless nine-under 63 to grab a two stroke lead after the second round of the RSM Classic on Friday. The 33-year-old American, who is gunning for his second win on the PGA Tour, birdied nine ho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020